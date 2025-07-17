All Sections
Russians plan to build storage facilities at occupied Skadovsk port

Andrii MuravskyiThursday, 17 July 2025, 18:18
Photo: Ukraine’s Centre for Transport Strategies

The Russians intend to expand cargo transhipment capacity in the occupied city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Centre for Transport Strategies

Details: Projects for this purpose have been developed by the Russian Unified Institute for Spatial Planning.

Quote from Centre for Transport Strategies: "The project proposals include the construction of storage sites for containers and general cargo at the Skadovsk port, as well as specialised tanks for liquid food products.

In addition, reconstruction of the building and berth of Henichesk port is planned, as well as construction and renovation of berths at Skadovsk seaport.

The aforementioned institute stated that the ultimate goal includes increasing the volume of cargo exported from the part of Kherson Oblast occupied by Russian forces."

Details: The Centre for Transport Strategies also notes that Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation, previously stated that under the guise of "infrastructure development" of ports in Kherson Oblast, Russia is focused on actively expanding a network of logistical corridors serving military objectives and the systematic theft of Ukrainian resources.

Background:

  • It was previously reported that in temporarily occupied Crimea, Russia intends to build transport infrastructure with the help of China. Sergei Aksyonov, head of the occupying administration in Crimea, claimed that early agreements had been reached concerning the Kerch seaport, which Russia is actively using for "grey" exports.
  • It was also reported that investments in Russia’s largest railway projects would be cut fivefold due to the debts of Russian Railways.
  • Russia is also facing increasing difficulties in delivering goods to China via its eastern railway network, which signals broader economic problems caused by the war and sanctions.
  • Russian authorities promised that the airport in Gelendzhik, Krasnodar Krai, located on the Black Sea coast and closed for security reasons since February 2022, would resume operations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

