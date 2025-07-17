Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured, houses destroyed – photos

Russian forces carried out strikes on several districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 17 July, injuring two people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak reported that Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district using FPV drones and artillery. The city of Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovska and Marhanets hromadas, came under fire. An 85-year-old woman was injured in the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Photo:Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians damaged two houses, one of which caught fire. Dry grass also caught fire, but firefighters promptly extinguished the blaze.

Photo:Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Additionally, Russian aircraft dropped guided bombs on the Novopavlivska and Velykomykhailivska hromadas in the Synelnykove district. A 53-year-old man sustained injuries there. He was taken to hospital, and his condition is assessed as moderate. The extent of the damage is being confirmed.

Background: Russian forces attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with drones on the morning of 17 July, causing fire and injuring one civilian.

