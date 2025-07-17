All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured, houses destroyed – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 17 July 2025, 19:31
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured, houses destroyed – photos
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces carried out strikes on several districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 17 July, injuring two people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak reported that Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district using FPV drones and artillery. The city of Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovska and Marhanets hromadas, came under fire. An 85-year-old woman was injured in the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Advertisement:
 
Photo:Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians damaged two houses, one of which caught fire. Dry grass also caught fire, but firefighters promptly extinguished the blaze.

 
Photo:Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Additionally, Russian aircraft dropped guided bombs on the Novopavlivska and Velykomykhailivska hromadas in the Synelnykove district. A 53-year-old man sustained injuries there. He was taken to hospital, and his condition is assessed as moderate. The extent of the damage is being confirmed.

Background: Russian forces attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with drones on the morning of 17 July, causing fire and injuring one civilian.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump
Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
Ukrainian parliament appoints 13 ministers to Svyrydenko's government
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US
Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
One person killed and 10 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight – photo
Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: adult and two children injured
Russian drone attack on infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast leaves one person injured
RECENT NEWS
21:43
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Hungary's sanctions against Ukrainian officers
20:31
Merz says Ukraine will receive long-range missile systems "very soon"
20:21
Kallas on MH17 anniversary: Russia must acknowledge responsibility for the tragedy
19:31
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured, houses destroyed – photos
19:23
US says it is "moving with haste" to deliver weapons to Ukraine in line with Trump's plan
18:59
Merz praises Trump's decision on arms supplies for Ukraine
18:54
Russian FPV drone strike kills two civilians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, and injures elderly woman
18:30
German company has delivered nearly 2,000 AI-guided kamikaze drones to Ukraine
18:19
Russian drone strike destroys Arabesky Theatre in Kharkiv, all property lost in fire
18:18
Russians plan to build storage facilities at occupied Skadovsk port
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: