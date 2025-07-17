Russians attack Kryvyi Rih with drones
Thursday, 17 July 2025, 10:17
Russian forces have attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with drones on the morning of 17 July.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with UAVs. All details regarding the consequences are being confirmed."
Advertisement:
Details: Lysak stressed that the air-raid warning is still in effect in the city and urged residents to remain in a safe place.
Background: On the night of 16-17 July, one person was killed and 10 others injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!