Russians attack Kryvyi Rih with drones

Russian forces have attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with drones on the morning of 17 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with UAVs. All details regarding the consequences are being confirmed."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak stressed that the air-raid warning is still in effect in the city and urged residents to remain in a safe place.

Background: On the night of 16-17 July, one person was killed and 10 others injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!