Four people injured in Russian strike on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast

Four people have been injured and damage recorded, including to a medical facility and an educational institution, as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 17-18 July.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva

Details: Suspilne and local Telegram channels reported explosions at 04:50.

The explosions occurred during an air-raid warning, which was issued in the oblast at 04:47.

Updated: Minaieva reported that the Russians had hit the city's residential neighbourhood at around 04:40.

Quote from Minaieva: "This time there are four people injured, who are already receiving medical treatment. Residential buildings, a family doctor's clinic and an educational institution have been damaged."

