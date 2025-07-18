All Sections
Four people injured in Russian strike on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 18 July 2025, 04:56
Four people injured in Russian strike on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast

Four people have been injured and damage recorded, including to a medical facility and an educational institution, as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 17-18 July.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva

Details: Suspilne and local Telegram channels reported explosions at 04:50.

The explosions occurred during an air-raid warning, which was issued in the oblast at 04:47.

Updated: Minaieva reported that the Russians had hit the city's residential neighbourhood at around 04:40.

Quote from Minaieva: "This time there are four people injured, who are already receiving medical treatment. Residential buildings, a family doctor's clinic and an educational institution have been damaged."

Kharkiv OblastexplosionRusso-Ukrainian war
