Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia district: fires break out, man injured

The Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with at least nine Shahed drones on the night of 17-18 July, injuring a man.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported that the attack had caused fires and destroyed non-residential buildings.

He later added that a 79-year-old man had been injured in the Russian drone strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district.

