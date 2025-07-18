All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia district: fires break out, man injured

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 18 July 2025, 05:34
Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia district: fires break out, man injured
Drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with at least nine Shahed drones on the night of 17-18 July, injuring a man.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported that the attack had caused fires and destroyed non-residential buildings.

Advertisement:

He later added that a 79-year-old man had been injured in the Russian drone strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia OblastdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Kremlin agrees that negotiations with Ukraine need to be "given momentum"
Zelenskyy's Envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
Zelenskyy appoints former defence minister Umierov as secretary of National Security and Defence Council
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians hit Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs, killing man – photo
Ukrainian intelligence: Two Russian reconnaissance drone operators killed in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast: two people injured, fires break out
RECENT NEWS
13:50
Zelenskyy and Macron hold phone call, discussing air defence and sanctions
13:46
EXPLAINERWhy force-based intimidation is unlikely to help Trump
13:35
Kremlin agrees that negotiations with Ukraine need to be "given momentum"
13:02
Deadline for Ukraine's EU accession preparations revealed
12:24
Russians attack Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, damaging Nova Poshta branch
12:09
Zelenskyy's Envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
11:39
Stefanishyna speaks on her tasks as Zelenskyy's envoy for cooperation with US
11:36
Details of EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia revealed
11:00
Romania begins talks with Ukraine on joint drone production – Romanian TV news channel
10:55
Ukraine's Security Service and police detain Russian agent in Odesa who wanted to blow up military enlistment office – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: