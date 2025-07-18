Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia district: fires break out, man injured
Friday, 18 July 2025, 05:34
The Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with at least nine Shahed drones on the night of 17-18 July, injuring a man.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Fedorov reported that the attack had caused fires and destroyed non-residential buildings.
He later added that a 79-year-old man had been injured in the Russian drone strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district.
