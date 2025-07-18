Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 47 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 18 July 2025, 07:47
Russian forces have lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,039,830 (+1,180) military personnel;
- 11,032 (+3) tanks;
- 23,005 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,485 (+47) artillery systems;
- 1,441 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,197 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 46,549 (+135) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,491 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 55,494 (+111) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,932 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
