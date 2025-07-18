All Sections
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 47 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 18 July 2025, 07:47
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,039,830 (+1,180) military personnel;
  • 11,032 (+3) tanks;
  • 23,005 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,485 (+47) artillery systems;
  • 1,441 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,197 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 46,549 (+135) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,491 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 55,494 (+111) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,932 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

