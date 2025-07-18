Three injured in two Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast

Russian troops launched two drone strikes on the Sumy hromada on 18 July, injuring three local residents. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Hryhorov reported that the first attack occurred around 13:00 and the second followed approximately an hour later. The Russians targeted civilian infrastructure.

Quote from Hryhorov: "Three civilians have been injured in one of the strikes. All have been taken to hospital and are being provided with the necessary help."

More details: Hryhorov added that emergency services are working at the scene, while specialised personnel are assessing the area and dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

