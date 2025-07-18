All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Three injured in two Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 18 July 2025, 16:50
Three injured in two Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast
Sumy Oblast. Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops launched two drone strikes on the Sumy hromada on 18 July, injuring three local residents. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Hryhorov reported that the first attack occurred around 13:00 and the second followed approximately an hour later. The Russians targeted civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Quote from Hryhorov: "Three civilians have been injured in one of the strikes. All have been taken to hospital and are being provided with the necessary help."

More details: Hryhorov added that emergency services are working at the scene, while specialised personnel are assessing the area and dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastattackdrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
Zelenskyy appoints former defence minister Umierov as secretary of National Security and Defence Council
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: one person injured, medical facility damaged
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: 2 killed, 4 injured – photo, video
Russian drone attacks medics evacuating injured person in Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
19:52
Reuters: Washington and Kyiv want to sign drone deal, says Ukraine's PM
19:48
Reuters: Germany's Merz casts doubt on Ukraine joining EU by 2034
19:37
Erdoğan after talking to Putin: Türkiye ready to host third round of Ukraine-Russia talks
19:03
Partial power outage in Sumy due to Russian attack, trolleybus services suspended
18:59
UK joins EU in lowering price cap for Russian oil
18:42
Russian drone attacks Kherson, injuring two people
18:37
Extended curfew introduced within 10 km of front line in Donetsk Oblast
17:27
Bloomberg: New EU sanctions may disrupt Russian Rosneft's Indian refinery stake sale
17:10
Group of teenagers who survived Russian persecution brought back to Ukraine
16:50
Three injured in two Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: