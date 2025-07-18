Group of teenagers who survived Russian persecution brought back to Ukraine

A group of Ukrainian teenagers, particularly several 17-year-old boys who survived Russian interrogations and searches, has been brought back to Ukraine from the occupied territory.

Details: They are now in territory controlled by Ukraine. Among those rescued is 17-year-old Vladyslav, who was reported to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) for refusing to attend a Russian school. Afterwards, the Russians came to his home.

"His mother was summoned to the police station, where she was threatened with deprivation of parental rights if her son did not start studying under the Russian curriculum," the human rights activists say.

Two other teenagers, Serhii and Mykyta, were interrogated by armed Russian soldiers. The boys were suspected of collaborating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their friend was tortured to death during interrogations, and a close girlfriend was raped.

"Yaroslav also became a target due to his family ties: his father and brother are Ukrainian military personnel," the initiative says. "The occupiers broke into their home, searched it and threatened to kill them. The boy tried to hide, but he was found and interrogated."

Marusia, who was only six months old when the full-scale invasion began, was also rescued from the occupied territories. Therefore, the child has no memory of Ukraine in her hometown.

Quote from the initiative: "Marusia hardly remembers Ukraine in her hometown. But the girl already knows what it means to be humiliated and beaten in kindergarten for speaking her native Ukrainian language, which her mother sang to her in lullabies. After systematic bullying, the child began to stutter and now needs the help of a qualified specialist.

Fortunately, Marusia, like other children, is now safe and receiving support and the necessary assistance."

Background: Earlier, seven children aged 6 to 17, who had been living under the pressure of the Russian occupation administration with their families for a long time, were brought back to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories.

