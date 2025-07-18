Extended curfew introduced within 10 km of front line in Donetsk Oblast

A prolonged curfew from 15:00 to 11:00 has been introduced in settlements of Donetsk Oblast located less than 10 km from the front line.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In accordance with a directive of the commander of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, I have signed an order to update the list of settlements located less than 10 km from the front. In this part of Donetsk Oblast, the curfew will be in effect from 15:00 to 11:00.

In the rest of the territory of the oblast, which is situated more than 10 km from the front, the curfew remains from 21:00 to 05:00."

Details: Filashkin also posted a list of settlements where the extended curfew will be in effect.

