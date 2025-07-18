All Sections
Russian drone attacks Kherson, injuring two people

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 18 July 2025, 18:42
Russian drone attacks Kherson, injuring two people
Kherson city entrance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on residents of Kherson on 18 July, injuring two people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The attack reportedly took place at around 17:00. A 64-year-old man was injured, suffering a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm. He has been taken to hospital and is currently undergoing further examination.

Later, information emerged about another person who sustained injuries, a 47-year-old woman. She was diagnosed with blast and traumatic brain injuries, as well as concussion. Medical personnel provided her with assistance on site, but she refused hospitalisation.

Background: On the evening of 17 July, Russian forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone, injuring a 72-year-old man.

