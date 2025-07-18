Woman injured in Russian strike on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on 29 June dies

A woman who was injured in a Russian strike on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on 29 June has died of her injuries.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Onyshchuk reported that the deceased was Anna Kosach from the village of Naraiivka in the Bilshivtsi hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] On the day of the attack, she was taken to hospital with multiple injuries. Her life could not be saved.

Onyshchuk expressed her condolences to Anna’s family.

Background: Onyshchuk reported that a woman had been injured and infrastructure facilities damaged in a Russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on the night of 28–29 June.

