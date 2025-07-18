All Sections
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports to Zelenskyy on situation near Pokrovsk: Russian sabotage group destroyed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 18 July 2025, 22:13
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported striking Russian saboteurs trying to break into the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "I reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief about the operational situation on the line of contact. The main focus is on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts, where our warriors are courageously holding back the intensified pressure and destroying the Russian aggressor.

The enemy continues to use the tactic of deploying small infantry groups, but they are powerless in their attempts to capture Pokrovsk. An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to break into the city today but was detected and destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. Our Pokrovsk continues to hold the defence firmly."

Details: Syrskyi noted that, together with Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, he had reported on the requests of the Armed Forces for the supply of weapons and military equipment as well as strike systems, including for long-range attacks on Russian territory.

