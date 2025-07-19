Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,120 soldiers killed and wounded and 46 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,040,950 (+1,120) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,032 (+0) tanks;

23,012 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 30,531 (+46) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,442 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,198 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

46,712 (+163) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,492 (+1) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

55,606 (+112) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,932 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

