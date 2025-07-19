All Sections
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 19 July 2025, 07:48
Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,120 soldiers killed and wounded and 46 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,040,950 (+1,120) military personnel;
  • 11,032 (+0) tanks;
  • 23,012 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,531 (+46) artillery systems;
  • 1,442 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,198 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 46,712 (+163) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,492 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 55,606 (+112) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,932 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

