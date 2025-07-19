Five people killed in Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka

Five people were killed in Russian attacks on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 18 July.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Three people were also injured in Kostiantynivka.

In total, nine people in the oblast were affected on 18 July, including three in the settlement of Rodynske, two in the city of Druzhkivka and one in the town of Lyman.

Background: On the morning of 18 July, Russian forces used a drone to attack a volunteer vehicle evacuating civilians from Rodynske and dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

