Three volunteers injured by Russian landmine in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 19 July 2025, 09:18
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Three volunteers were injured when they drove over a Russian landmine in the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 18 July.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The car they were travelling in hit an explosive device.

The volunteers – men aged 30, 32 and 57 – suffered blast injuries and concussion.

They are in a moderate condition.

In total, one person was killed and another 12 injured as a result of Russian aggression over the past day.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had targeted critical and social infrastructure as well as populated areas of settlements in the oblast, including damaging a high-rise building and nine houses.

The Russians also damaged an invincibility centre, the local fire station building, outbuildings, a garage and cars. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

