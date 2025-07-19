All Sections
Reuters: Australia delivers Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 19 July 2025, 09:40
Abrams tanks. Photo: Getty Images

The Australian government announced on Saturday 19 July that it had delivered M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a support package worth A$245 million (US$160 million) to assist the country in defending itself against Russia.

Source: Reuters

Details: Australia, one of Kyiv's largest non-NATO partners, has been supplying assistance, ammunition and defence equipment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said Ukraine has received most of the 49 tanks pledged by Australia and the remainder will be delivered in the coming months.

Quote from Marles: "The M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion."

Details: The tanks are part of the A$1.5 billion (US$980 million) in assistance that Canberra has provided to Kyiv.

Australia has also banned the export of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia and has imposed sanctions on about 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.

For reference: This year, the Australian government, led by the centrist Labor Party, has labelled Russia the aggressor in the war against Ukraine and called for it to be resolved on Kyiv's terms.

Background: In October 2024, it was reported that Australia would send 49 soon-to-be-retired Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a military assistance package worth A$245 million.

