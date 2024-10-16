Australia to hand over 49 decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine – ABC

49 soon-to-be retired Australian Abrams M1A1 main battle tanks will be sent to Ukraine as part of a US$245 million military aid package from this country.

Source: ABC, an American broadcast television and radio network

Details: The Australian government has reportedly confirmed that it will transfer 49 US-made tanks to Ukraine over a year after Ukraine first expressed interest in the ageing M1A1 fleet.

Pat Conroy, Australia's Defence Industry Minister, is attending a meeting of NATO defence ministers this week. He will speak directly to his Ukrainian counterpart about the latest support package.

Quote from Conroy: "These tanks will deliver more firepower and mobility to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and complement the support provided by our partners for Ukraine's armoured brigades — Australia has been steadfast in our support for Ukraine."

Details: Australia has received the first of 75 new M1A2 tanks in recent weeks, which will eventually replace its fleet of 59 older M1A1s, which have never seen combat.

Australia's transfer of its obsolete Abrams to a "third country" requires US approval under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

With Australia's ageing M1A1 tanks nearing the end of their operational life, a limited number will require repairs before being sent to Europe. Alternatively, they could be swiftly dispatched to Ukraine for use as spare parts or for other applications.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the Australian government, together with the administration of US President Joe Biden, was working on a plan to send US-made Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine.

In July, Australia decommissioned 59 Abrams M1A1 tanks that have never been used in combat and are now being replaced with newer models. The tanks were purchased from the US for AU$550 million (about US$340 million) in 2004.

