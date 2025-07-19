All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 379 drones and missiles: 208 destroyed, 136 go off radar

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 19 July 2025, 11:01
A Ukrainian air defence mobile fire group. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians are reported to have attacked Ukraine with 379 aerial weapons on the night of 18-19 July. Ukrainian air defences have destroyed 208 of them, while another 136 have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Russia attacked with 344 drones, 12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 8 Iskander-K cruise missiles and 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that air defence forces had shot down 208 aerial assets: 185 Shahed-type loitering munitions, seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, seven Iskander-K cruise missiles and nine Kh-101 cruise missiles.

The hits of five missiles and 30 attack UAVs were recorded in 12 locations, and downed aerial weapons hits in 7 locations.

