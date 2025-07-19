Another 11 Ukrainian children brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories and Russia

Another 11 Ukrainian children have been brought to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories and Russia as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President

Details: The children are known to be between 10 and 17 years old.

Quote from Yermak: "I was particularly struck by the story of a family from which we brought back five siblings. The children were taken to Russia, and for a long time, there was no information about them. Only later did they themselves contact their adult sister in Ukraine and ask her to take them home.

But even after that, the road back was extremely difficult. Russian child welfare authorities exerted pressure, delayed the process, and tried to change their minds. The return was only possible after more than a year of persistent and painstaking work."

Details: Yermak said that Qatar acted as a mediator in the return.

