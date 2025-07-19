All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Water access in Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast limited to once every 2-3 days

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 19 July 2025, 13:42
Water access in Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast limited to once every 2-3 days
Faucet. Photo: Pixabay

The Russian-installed "authorities" of the so-called "Donetsk People’s Republic" (DPR), a breakaway unrecognised quasi-state in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, have declared a critical water shortage in the region and announced that water will be supplied only once every two to three days for a few hours.

Source: Andrei Chertkov, a Russian-imposed "official" in occupied Donetsk Oblast 

Quote from Chertkov: "The water supply operations staff decided to change the water supply schedules in our settlements. In the coming days, Donetsk and Makiivka will switch to supplying water once every three days. Khartsyzk, Ilovaisk, Zuhres – once every two days. We understand that this will create additional difficulties, but now we have no other way out."

Advertisement:

Details: Chertkov added that water would be delivered to areas where it cannot be supplied through the network. 

He also urged residents of the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast to conserve water.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastoccupationwater
Advertisement:
Shostka under Russian drone and guided bomb attack – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 379 drones and missiles: 208 destroyed, 136 go off radar
Reuters: Australia delivers Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Trump to provide weapons first to allies giving their stocks to Ukraine – WSJ
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports to Zelenskyy on situation near Pokrovsk: Russian sabotage group destroyed
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Five people killed in Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports to Zelenskyy on situation near Pokrovsk: Russian sabotage group destroyed
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, targeting volunteer vehicle and dropping FAB-250 bomb: one killed, several injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
15:57
Half of Germans view Russia as major threat, YouGov Poll shows
15:07
Russian missile kills two in attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
14:51
British boxer Dubois claims edge over Ukraine's Usyk ahead of title fight – video
14:36
Ukraine's defence minister and deputy PM discuss scaling up interceptor drones for defence
14:05
Ukraine's Embassy in Poland refutes doctored video of ambassador's Volyn tragedy speech
13:42
Water access in Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast limited to once every 2-3 days
13:00
Total electricity blackout hits Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
12:40
Shostka under Russian drone and guided bomb attack – video
11:31
Another 11 Ukrainian children brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories and Russia
11:01
Russia attacks Ukraine with 379 drones and missiles: 208 destroyed, 136 go off radar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: