Water access in Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast limited to once every 2-3 days

The Russian-installed "authorities" of the so-called "Donetsk People’s Republic" (DPR), a breakaway unrecognised quasi-state in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, have declared a critical water shortage in the region and announced that water will be supplied only once every two to three days for a few hours.

Source: Andrei Chertkov, a Russian-imposed "official" in occupied Donetsk Oblast

Quote from Chertkov: "The water supply operations staff decided to change the water supply schedules in our settlements. In the coming days, Donetsk and Makiivka will switch to supplying water once every three days. Khartsyzk, Ilovaisk, Zuhres – once every two days. We understand that this will create additional difficulties, but now we have no other way out."

Advertisement:

Details: Chertkov added that water would be delivered to areas where it cannot be supplied through the network.

He also urged residents of the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast to conserve water.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!