All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drone debris damages railway in Russia's Rostov Oblast: 75 trains delayed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 July 2025, 21:26
Drone debris damages railway in Russia's Rostov Oblast: 75 trains delayed
Railways. Stock photo: Pixabay

Drone debris has damaged overhead railway lines in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, resulting in delays to 75 long-distance passenger trains.

Source: Russian Railways; Federal Passenger Company on Telegram

Details: Around 06:00 on 19 July, Russian Railways reported that train traffic had been suspended due to damage to the overhead contact line caused by falling drone debris on the Likhaya–Zamchalovo section in Rostov Oblast. At that time, more than 50 long-distance trains were delayed and a number of suburban electric trains were cancelled.

Advertisement:

It was also reported that a railway station attendant at Likhaya was injured by the falling debris, though her life is not in danger.

In the evening, the Federal Passenger Company – a subsidiary of Russian Railways responsible for long-distance passenger transport – reported that 75 long-distance passenger trains operated by the company were experiencing delays due to the incident on the Likhaya–Zamchalovo section in Rostov Oblast.

The list includes several trains en route to Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiarailwaysdrones
Advertisement:
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
Russians plan to launch 2,000 drones on Ukraine simultaneously, German general says
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos
Usyk stuns Dubois with 5th-round KO, solidifies heavyweight crown
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary has proposed meeting with Russian side next week
All News
Russia
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos
Russia claims 40 Ukrainian drones downed in seven regions overnight
RECENT NEWS
11:04
Russian officials ordered to use spy-linked Max messaging app by September
10:35
German chancellor's diplomacy shifts Trump's view on Putin
10:17
Russian attacks wound six across Kharkiv Oblast
09:42
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
08:58
Russia claims 93 Ukrainian drones downed in overnight attack
08:40
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
08:28
78-year-old woman killed in Russian drone strike in Sumy Oblast
07:56
Russian attacks claim three lives in Donetsk Oblast
07:30
Child and her father injured in Russian attack near Kherson
07:02
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: