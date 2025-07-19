Drone debris damages railway in Russia's Rostov Oblast: 75 trains delayed

Drone debris has damaged overhead railway lines in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, resulting in delays to 75 long-distance passenger trains.

Source: Russian Railways; Federal Passenger Company on Telegram

Details: Around 06:00 on 19 July, Russian Railways reported that train traffic had been suspended due to damage to the overhead contact line caused by falling drone debris on the Likhaya–Zamchalovo section in Rostov Oblast. At that time, more than 50 long-distance trains were delayed and a number of suburban electric trains were cancelled.

It was also reported that a railway station attendant at Likhaya was injured by the falling debris, though her life is not in danger.

In the evening, the Federal Passenger Company – a subsidiary of Russian Railways responsible for long-distance passenger transport – reported that 75 long-distance passenger trains operated by the company were experiencing delays due to the incident on the Likhaya–Zamchalovo section in Rostov Oblast.

The list includes several trains en route to Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

