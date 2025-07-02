All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Defence Ministry responds to halt in US military aid

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 2 July 2025, 13:52
Ukrainian Defence Ministry responds to halt in US military aid
Ukraine’s Defence Ministry. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has stated that it has not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid and has requested a phone call with its US counterparts.

Source: Defence Ministry in a statement

Quote: "The Ukrainian side has taken note of reports concerning delays in the delivery of certain elements of previously allocated US defence aid packages and is clarifying the current factual circumstances of these deliveries.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has requested a phone call with US counterparts to further clarify the details."

Details: The results of interactions with American partners will be reported additionally at the level of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Defence also noted that it is critically important for Ukraine to maintain stability, continuity and predictability in the provision of agreed-upon defence assistance, primarily in the area of strengthening air defences. It has also expressed gratitude to the United States for its support.

Background:

  • In June, Ukraine submitted a list of weapons it is ready to purchase to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said he intends to discuss the potential purchase of a defence aid package with US President Donald Trump.
  • At a press conference following the NATO summit in The Hague on 25 June, Trump stated he would assess whether more Patriot air defence systems could be transferred to Ukraine.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has summoned John Ginkel, the US chargé d’affaires in Ukraine, to discuss US military aid.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aid for UkraineUSARusso-Ukrainian warweapons
Advertisement:
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
Russia strikes Ukraine with 322 drones, mainly targeting Starokostiantyniv
All News
aid for Ukraine
Germany to fund production of 500 Ukrainian-made long-range drones
German Chancellor Merz on Taurus supplies to Ukraine: This remains an option
Pentagon suspends delivery of certain weapons and munitions to Ukraine – Politico, NBC News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
16:14
Russian drone attack on Kherson kills man
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: