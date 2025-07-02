Ukrainian Defence Ministry responds to halt in US military aid

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has stated that it has not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid and has requested a phone call with its US counterparts.

Source: Defence Ministry in a statement

Quote: "The Ukrainian side has taken note of reports concerning delays in the delivery of certain elements of previously allocated US defence aid packages and is clarifying the current factual circumstances of these deliveries.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has requested a phone call with US counterparts to further clarify the details."

Details: The results of interactions with American partners will be reported additionally at the level of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Defence also noted that it is critically important for Ukraine to maintain stability, continuity and predictability in the provision of agreed-upon defence assistance, primarily in the area of strengthening air defences. It has also expressed gratitude to the United States for its support.

Background:

In June, Ukraine submitted a list of weapons it is ready to purchase to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said he intends to discuss the potential purchase of a defence aid package with US President Donald Trump.

At a press conference following the NATO summit in The Hague on 25 June, Trump stated he would assess whether more Patriot air defence systems could be transferred to Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has summoned John Ginkel, the US chargé d’affaires in Ukraine, to discuss US military aid.

