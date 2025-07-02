Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summons US envoy over military aid delays

Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa and US Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine John Ginkel. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has summoned John Ginkel, the US chargé d’affaires in Ukraine, for discussions amid growing concerns about military assistance.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 2 July, acting at the request of Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the ministry invited US envoy Ginkel to discuss Ukraine-US defence cooperation and military support in the context of Russia’s intensifying aggression and terror tactics.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa met with Ginkel and expressed gratitude for US support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. She underscored the critical importance of continuing previously agreed-upon arms deliveries, especially those aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s air defence.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian side expressed concerns about "any delay or slowing down in supporting Ukraine".

Betsa also reiterated that Russia has refused to accept a full and unconditional ceasefire, which Ukraine had agreed to as early as 11 March. Instead, Russia continues to escalate airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and communities and intensify battlefield operations.

The discussion also touched on ongoing consultations about weapons deliveries at all levels and future contacts between Ukraine and the US.

Quote: "Ukraine supports peace efforts and the US position on the immediate need to stop the killings and end the war, and highlights the need of forcing Russia to peace. In these circumstances, strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities and increasing coordinated transatlantic pressure on the aggressor are critically important."

Background:

The meeting comes amid media reports that the Pentagon has paused the delivery of certain air defence missiles and other high-precision munitions to Ukraine due to concerns about critically low US stockpiles.

In June, Ukraine submitted a list of weapons it is ready to purchase to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said he intends to discuss the potential purchase of a defence aid package with US President Donald Trump.

At a press conference following the NATO summit in The Hague on 25 June, Trump stated he would assess whether more Patriot air defence systems could be transferred to Ukraine.

