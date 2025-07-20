Russians strike Zaporizhzhia with drones: woman injured, residential buildings damaged – photo
Russian forces launched a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district on the night of 19-20 July. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged and a woman has been injured.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Details: Fedorov said the attack had damaged houses. Fires broke out in several locations, both in residential areas and in open spaces.
"A man has been injured, a house is burning and there are fires in open areas," he stated.
Update: Later, Fedorov reported that Russian forces launched two strikes with multiple-launch rocket systems and used at least 14 attack drones.
"A 69-year-old woman has been injured. She is receiving all necessary assistance," he added.
