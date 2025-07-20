Russians plan to launch 2,000 drones on Ukraine simultaneously, German general says

Russia intends to simultaneously launch up to 2,000 drones on Ukraine, said German Major General Christian Freuding.

Source: Freuding on the Bundeswehr’s Nachgefragt podcast on Saturday 19 July

Details: Freuding has information that Russia is significantly expanding its production capacity to enable mass drone deployment in the war against Ukraine. He said Moscow plans to launch 2,000 drones at once, which could overwhelm Ukrainian air defence systems.

Advertisement:

The general stressed the need to develop "smart countermeasures", as the use of conventional means – in particular, missiles from the Patriot air defence system – is not a logical response to Shahed drones, which cost €30,000–€50,000, while a single Patriot missile costs over €5 million.

In Freuding’s assessment, Ukraine needs low-cost counter-drone solutions priced at €2,000–€4,000 to effectively repel large-scale attacks.

Freuding also named strikes deep inside Russian territory – targeting military aircraft, airfields and defence factories – as another necessary response to the drone threat.

He further pointed out that China has ceased supplying drone components to Ukraine and now exclusively exports to Russia.

"Right now, the situation is that China is effectively exporting solely to Russia, while Ukraine has been shut out of this market," Freuding said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!