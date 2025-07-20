Russian attacks claim three lives in Donetsk Oblast

Three civilians were killed and six others were injured in the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 19 July

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Filashkin reported that on 19 July, Russian forces killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast: one each in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Raiske. Among the wounded were four residents of Kostiantynivka and two in Raiske.

Background: On the morning of 18 July, Russian forces attacked a volunteer vehicle evacuating civilians from the village of Rodynske with a drone and dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on the city of Kostiantynivka. One woman was killed and four others injured.

