Russian attacks claim three lives in Donetsk Oblast
Sunday, 20 July 2025, 07:56
Three civilians were killed and six others were injured in the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 19 July
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Filashkin reported that on 19 July, Russian forces killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast: one each in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Raiske. Among the wounded were four residents of Kostiantynivka and two in Raiske.
Background: On the morning of 18 July, Russian forces attacked a volunteer vehicle evacuating civilians from the village of Rodynske with a drone and dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on the city of Kostiantynivka. One woman was killed and four others injured.
