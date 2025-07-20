Russia claims 93 Ukrainian drones downed in overnight attack
Sunday, 20 July 2025, 08:58
Russian air defence reportedly detected and destroyed 93 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type over Russian territory on the night of 19-20 July.
Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Telegram
Details: The exact number of drones launched was not specified.
The Russians claimed to have downed 38 UAVs over Bryansk Oblast and 19 over Moscow Oblast, including 16 flying towards Moscow.
Additionally, 11 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Kaluga, 8 over Tula, 5 each over Oryol and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts, 3 over the Black Sea, 2 over Kursk and one each over Belgorod and Ryazan oblasts.
