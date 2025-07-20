All Sections
Russian attacks wound six across Kharkiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 July 2025, 10:17
Consequences of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Five settlements in Kharkiv Oblast were struck by Russian attacks over the past day, leaving six people injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Specifically, men aged 45, 59 and 73 were injured in Kupiansk; a 42-year-old man was injured in the village of Nechvolodivka in the Kindrashivka hromada; and women aged 50 and 76 were injured in the city of Izium. The authorities reported that the Russians attacked the region with 17 Geran and two first-person view (FPV) drones. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Civil infrastructure facilities had been damaged and destroyed.

