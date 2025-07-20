EU ambassador meets with Ukraine's new deputy prime minister for European integration

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has stated that she held a meeting with Taras Kachka, newly appointed deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Details: Mathernová said that she was pleased to meet Kachka in his new role as deputy prime minister for EU integration.

Quote: "He brings long-standing expertise on the EU integration track – especially trade and the Association Agreement.

I look forward to working with him on the next phases of the accession process."

Background: On 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) approved the new Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government), in which Taras Kachka will serve as deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

