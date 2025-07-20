All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU ambassador meets with Ukraine's new deputy prime minister for European integration

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 20 July 2025, 12:26
EU ambassador meets with Ukraine's new deputy prime minister for European integration
Photo: Katarína Mathernová on X (Twitter)

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has stated that she held a meeting with Taras Kachka, newly appointed deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Source: Katarína Mathernová on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová said that she was pleased to meet Kachka in his new role as deputy prime minister for EU integration.

Advertisement:

Quote: "He brings long-standing expertise on the EU integration track – especially trade and the Association Agreement.

I look forward to working with him on the next phases of the accession process."

Background: On 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) approved the new Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government), in which Taras Kachka will serve as deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Read more: From Brussels to Washington: Stefanishyna on her new role and Ukraine's EU path

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUkraine
Advertisement:
Russian officials ordered to use spy-linked Max messaging app by September
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
Russians plan to launch 2,000 drones on Ukraine simultaneously, German general says
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos
Usyk stuns Dubois with 5th-round KO, solidifies heavyweight crown
All News
EU
EU begins work on new sanctions package against Russia – Estonian Foreign Ministry
The West has 18 months left to prepare for potential war with China and Russia – Bild
Reuters: Germany's Merz casts doubt on Ukraine joining EU by 2034
RECENT NEWS
14:50
Moscow attacked by drones in morning, Russian Defence Ministry says
14:07
Georgian Tbilisi rallies against "Russian elections" with October boycott
13:30
Russian marine taken prisoner on Kursk front – video
12:55
Tyson Fury eyes third fight against Usyk, claims to be the only competition
12:45
Drone strike causes delays to 132 trains in Russia
12:26
EU ambassador meets with Ukraine's new deputy prime minister for European integration
11:04
Russian officials ordered to use spy-linked Max messaging app by September
10:35
German chancellor's diplomacy shifts Trump's view on Putin
10:17
Russian attacks wound six across Kharkiv Oblast
09:42
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: