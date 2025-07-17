All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's trade representative Kachka nominated for Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 17 July 2025, 13:29
Ukraine's trade representative Kachka nominated for Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
Taras Kachka

Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s former trade representative, has been officially nominated for the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Source: European Pravda, nomination document shared by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos ("Voice") party

Details: In the list of proposed members of the new government, Taras Kachka is nominated to take over the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, previously held by Olha Stefanishyna. Earlier assumptions suggested that Kachka might be assigned only the European integration portfolio.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had signed a decree appointing Stefanishyna as Special Envoy of the President of Ukraine for Cooperation with the United States of America.
  • Zelenskyy said Stefanishyna will work "to maintain momentum in our relations with the US" while her ambassadorial candidacy is under consideration in Washington.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Cabinet of Minister (government)EUNATO
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
Ukrainian parliament appoints 13 ministers to Svyrydenko's government
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US
Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
Ukrainian parliament appoints Svyrydenko as PM
All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Ukrainian parliament reappoints Sybiha as Foreign Minister
Ukrainian parliament appoints 13 ministers to Svyrydenko's government
Ukrainian parliament appoints Svyrydenko as PM
RECENT NEWS
17:02
Zelenskyy announces security sector reshuffle and diplomatic corps overhaul
16:17
Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
16:15
Trump's war plan: will the "Iran scenario" become the new US strategy?
16:08
Business owners in occupied part of Kherson Oblast forced to use Russian for customer information
15:57
Ukrainian parliament reappoints Sybiha as Foreign Minister
15:54
US delays Patriot system deliveries to Switzerland due to Ukraine priority
15:47
Hungarian PM slams alleged church burning in Zakarpattia, vows support for ethnic Hungarians – photo
15:17
Ukrainian parliament appoints 13 ministers to Svyrydenko's government
15:04
Russian banks may seek recapitalisation due to prospect of crisis
15:00
EXPLAINERWhy Fico is still blocking the new EU sanctions and what could make him lift his veto
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: