Ukraine's trade representative Kachka nominated for Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s former trade representative, has been officially nominated for the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Source: European Pravda, nomination document shared by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos ("Voice") party

Details: In the list of proposed members of the new government, Taras Kachka is nominated to take over the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, previously held by Olha Stefanishyna. Earlier assumptions suggested that Kachka might be assigned only the European integration portfolio.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had signed a decree appointing Stefanishyna as Special Envoy of the President of Ukraine for Cooperation with the United States of America.

Zelenskyy said Stefanishyna will work "to maintain momentum in our relations with the US" while her ambassadorial candidacy is under consideration in Washington.

