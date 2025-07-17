Ukraine's trade representative Kachka nominated for Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
Thursday, 17 July 2025, 13:29
Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s former trade representative, has been officially nominated for the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
Source: European Pravda, nomination document shared by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos ("Voice") party
Details: In the list of proposed members of the new government, Taras Kachka is nominated to take over the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, previously held by Olha Stefanishyna. Earlier assumptions suggested that Kachka might be assigned only the European integration portfolio.
Background:
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had signed a decree appointing Stefanishyna as Special Envoy of the President of Ukraine for Cooperation with the United States of America.
- Zelenskyy said Stefanishyna will work "to maintain momentum in our relations with the US" while her ambassadorial candidacy is under consideration in Washington.
