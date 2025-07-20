All Sections
"Russian logistics must suffer significantly": Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discuss long-range strikes

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 July 2025, 15:53
Zelenskyy and Syrskyi. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received a report by Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on long-range strikes on Russia and promised to sign additional contracts soon.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The Commander-in-Chief also reported on our long-range strikes, particularly the frequency and effectiveness of deep strikes. Russian logistics must suffer significantly in response to Russia prolonging this war.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief, together with Ukraine’s Minister of Defence and the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, is currently reviewing all requests for additional funding for the production and supply of drones. This includes both drones for the front line and those needed to defend our cities and communities from Russian attack drones. The relevant additional contracts will be signed next week."

