Russia attacks Sumy: child injured, houses and cars damaged – photos
Sunday, 20 July 2025, 16:35
Russian forces have attacked the city centre of Sumy in broad daylight, dropping munitions from a drone on a park near an educational institution. Two people have been injured.
Source: National Police of Ukraine
Details: Two local residents have been injured in the attack, including a seven-year-old child. Both have sustained bodily injuries and are experiencing acute stress reactions.
The strike also damaged civilian infrastructure, houses and vehicles.
Background: On 16 July, the Russians carried out drone attacks on the city of Sumy and Sumy Oblast.
