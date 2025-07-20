All Sections
Russia attacks Sumy: child injured, houses and cars damaged – photos

Olga KatsimonSunday, 20 July 2025, 16:35
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked the city centre of Sumy in broad daylight, dropping munitions from a drone on a park near an educational institution. Two people have been injured.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: Two local residents have been injured in the attack, including a seven-year-old child. Both have sustained bodily injuries and are experiencing acute stress reactions.

The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The strike also damaged civilian infrastructure, houses and vehicles.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Background: On 16 July, the Russians carried out drone attacks on the city of Sumy and Sumy Oblast.

