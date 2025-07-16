Russian drone hits business in Sumy – photo

Russian forces have attacked the city of Sumy and the Sumy hromada with drones on the morning of 16 July. Business premises have been hit in Sumy. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy; National Police in Sumy Oblast

Quote from Kobzar: "The enemy conducted strikes on the Sumy hromada overnight and in the morning. Luckily, no casualties have been reported after an enemy UAV fell on the grounds of a property.

A drone strike has also damaged business premises."

Details: The National Police confirmed that a Russian drone had hit a business in Sumy.

Damage being recorded. Photo: National Police Photo: National Police

"Enemy forces targeted the territory of one of the businesses in the oblast centre [the city of Sumy] with an attack UAV on the morning of 16 July. Early reports indicate that the attack has damaged an office building, cars and two houses," the police said.

No casualties have been reported.

