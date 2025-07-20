All Sections
Ukrainian troops destroy rare Russian electronic warfare system KOP-2 – video

Olga KatsimonSunday, 20 July 2025, 19:25
Operators of the 424th Svarog Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces have destroyed an experimental Russian KOP-2 electronic warfare (EW) system on one of the fronts [KOP stands for "Detection and Suppression Complex" in Russian – ed.].

Source: 424th Svarog Battalion

Details: Ukrainian troops stated that this rare and expensive EW system was Russia’s attempt to counter Ukrainian drones.

The KOP-2 scans the radio spectrum across a wide frequency range, detects the channels used by UAVs and attempts to jam them with powerful interference. It is typically deployed to protect high-value military assets, particularly air defence systems.

However, under real combat conditions, the system failed to withstand attacks from Ukrainian drones. The first strike damaged the equipment and the second one destroyed the Russian system completely.

