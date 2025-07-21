Ivano-Frankivsk comes under most intense Russian aerial attack – photos

Civilian infrastructure has been damaged and people injured in a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on the Ivano-Frankivsk hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv

Details: Martsinkiv reported Russian forces had used missiles of various types and Shahed drones.

"Sadly, there were many strikes. This is the most intense attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," he said.

Martsinkiv added that civilian infrastructure facilities had been damaged in the attack. Early reports indicate that there are casualties in at least three villages of the Ivano-Frankivsk hromada.

An air-raid warning is in effect in the oblast.

Burned building Photo: Ruslan Martsinkiv

Updated: Later, Martsykiv published photos showing the aftermath of the strike in one of the hromada's villages.

"Thank God, no one was injured!" he wrote.

Damaged building Photo: Ruslan Martsinkiv

Background: On the night of 20-21 July, Russia launched a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine. The Russians are using attack drones and missiles of various types. Explosions have been heard in several oblasts.

