All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 21 July 2025, 07:28
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and almost 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,043,160 (+1,170) military personnel;
  • 11,037 (+2) tanks;
  • 23,028 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,637 (+54) artillery systems;
  • 1,444 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,199 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 47,181 (+199) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,515 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 55,859 (+132) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,934 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau comments on searches targeting its employees
Head of NABU detective department detained on suspicion of selling industrial hemp to Russia
Ukrainian former Interior Ministry official found dead in same Spanish complex where Russian pilot was killed
Ukraine conducts operation to "neutralise Russian influence on NABU": multiple searches ongoing – photos
Ivano-Frankivsk comes under most intense Russian aerial attack – photos
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
All News
Russia
Moscow attacked by drones in morning, Russian Defence Ministry says
Drone strike causes delays to 132 trains in Russia
Russian officials ordered to use spy-linked Max messaging app by September
RECENT NEWS
11:40
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau comments on searches targeting its employees
11:33
French foreign minister arrives in Kyiv and visits sites of Russian attacks – photos
11:05
Zelenskyy: Two killed and 15 injured in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine – photos, video
10:59
updatedLukianivska metro station in Kyiv closed due to Russian attack – video
10:21
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul may take place on 23–24 July
09:55
Head of NABU detective department detained on suspicion of selling industrial hemp to Russia
09:49
Russia launches 450 drones and missiles on Ukraine: 427 fail to reach targets
09:44
French foreign minister to attend Ukrainian Ambassadors' Conference in Kyiv
09:31
Ukrainian former Interior Ministry official found dead in same Spanish complex where Russian pilot was killed
09:19
updatedRussian nighttime attack on Kyiv: eight injured, one killed – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: