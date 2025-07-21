Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
Monday, 21 July 2025, 07:28
Russian forces have lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and almost 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,043,160 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 11,037 (+2) tanks;
- 23,028 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,637 (+54) artillery systems;
- 1,444 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,199 (+1) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 47,181 (+199) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,515 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 55,859 (+132) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,934 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
