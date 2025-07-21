All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine conducts operation to "neutralise Russian influence on NABU": multiple searches ongoing – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 21 July 2025, 08:27
Ukraine conducts operation to neutralise Russian influence on NABU: multiple searches ongoing – photos
Searches in one of the houses. Photo: sources for Ukrainska Pravda

Searches are taking place in several Ukrainian oblasts as the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General’s Office are conducting a special operation to "neutralise Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU)".

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing a source in the Security Service; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service; NABU on Facebook

Details: The Ukrainska Pravda source said detectives are being accused of high treason, illegal trade with the Russian Federation, corrupt actions in the interests of oligarchs and so on.

Advertisement:
 
The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General’s Office conducting searches.
Photo: sources for Ukrainska Pravda

One of the detectives is also suspected of possibly passing secret information to the Russians through people close to the fugitive former president Viktor Yanukovych.

 
Searches being conducted in houses of those possibly involved in illegal actions.
Photo: sources for Ukrainska Pravda; collage by Ukrainska Pravda

Another NABU detective allegedly ran illegal business dealings with the Russian Federation. According to the Ukrainska Pravda source, he has been detained.

Ukrainska Pravda is trying to obtain further details from the Security Service and NABU.

Later, NABU stated that "investigative actions are being conducted against NABU employees by officers of the Security Service and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders" on 21 July.

"We are currently investigating all the circumstances. Details will follow," NABU said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Security Service of UkraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau comments on searches targeting its employees
Head of NABU detective department detained on suspicion of selling industrial hemp to Russia
Ukrainian former Interior Ministry official found dead in same Spanish complex where Russian pilot was killed
Ukraine conducts operation to "neutralise Russian influence on NABU": multiple searches ongoing – photos
Ivano-Frankivsk comes under most intense Russian aerial attack – photos
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv reported to have planned 2015 killing of Russian militant Mozgovoi
Ukraine's Security Service and police detain Russian agent in Odesa who wanted to blow up military enlistment office – photos
Russia builds bunkers and hangars at air bases after Ukrainian successful deep-strike operation – ISW
RECENT NEWS
11:40
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau comments on searches targeting its employees
11:33
French foreign minister arrives in Kyiv and visits sites of Russian attacks – photos
11:05
Zelenskyy: Two killed and 15 injured in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine – photos, video
10:59
updatedLukianivska metro station in Kyiv closed due to Russian attack – video
10:21
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul may take place on 23–24 July
09:55
Head of NABU detective department detained on suspicion of selling industrial hemp to Russia
09:49
Russia launches 450 drones and missiles on Ukraine: 427 fail to reach targets
09:44
French foreign minister to attend Ukrainian Ambassadors' Conference in Kyiv
09:31
Ukrainian former Interior Ministry official found dead in same Spanish complex where Russian pilot was killed
09:19
updatedRussian nighttime attack on Kyiv: eight injured, one killed – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: