Ukraine conducts operation to "neutralise Russian influence on NABU": multiple searches ongoing – photos

Searches are taking place in several Ukrainian oblasts as the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General’s Office are conducting a special operation to "neutralise Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU)".

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing a source in the Security Service; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service; NABU on Facebook

Details: The Ukrainska Pravda source said detectives are being accused of high treason, illegal trade with the Russian Federation, corrupt actions in the interests of oligarchs and so on.

One of the detectives is also suspected of possibly passing secret information to the Russians through people close to the fugitive former president Viktor Yanukovych.

Another NABU detective allegedly ran illegal business dealings with the Russian Federation. According to the Ukrainska Pravda source, he has been detained.

Ukrainska Pravda is trying to obtain further details from the Security Service and NABU.

Later, NABU stated that "investigative actions are being conducted against NABU employees by officers of the Security Service and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders" on 21 July.

"We are currently investigating all the circumstances. Details will follow," NABU said.

