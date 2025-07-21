All Sections
Ukrainian and Danish companies form partnership to develop AI-powered drone interceptor

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 21 July 2025, 12:00
Ukrainian and Danish companies form partnership to develop AI-powered drone interceptor
A UAV. Stock photo: Odd Systems website

Ukrainian company Odd Systems has announced a strategic partnership with Danish defence group Terma Group to jointly develop a cost-effective drone interceptor powered by artificial intelligence.

Source: Odd Systems press release

Details: The Ukrainian company emphasised that the key challenge in building drone interceptors lies in combining the detection, tracking and interception of an enemy UAV using another autonomous platform.

Russian drones vary significantly in type, requiring different countermeasures: from FPV and tactical quadcopters like the Mavic to fixed-wing operational UAVs such as the Zala and long-range strike drones like the Shahed.

"Terma and Odd Systems will combine their existing solutions while developing a suite of products to counter these and other aerial threats," Odd Systems noted.

Odd Systems is a defence tech company headquartered in Kyiv that specialises in the development and manufacturing of thermal imaging cameras and FPV drones.

It supplies the FPV aerial interceptor platform Horska-12, as well as strike FPV platforms Stus-7 and Lupynis-10. The company also designs and produces thermal imaging cameras for FPV drones in Ukraine – the Kurbas-256 and Kurbas-640.

Terma A/S is Denmark’s largest manufacturer of defence and aerospace equipment for both civilian and military applications. The company provides radar systems, avionics, and space electronics. Defense Express also noted that Terma is a supplier of components for the F-35 fighter jet.

Background: Recently, Defence Procurement Agency Director Arsen Zhumadilov stated that the agency had contracted tens of thousands of drone interceptors.

