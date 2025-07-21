All Sections
Ukraine's special forces prevent Russians from securing new border positions – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 21 July 2025, 11:59
Ukraine's special forces prevent Russians from securing new border positions – video
Screenshot from the video

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have shared footage of a successful raid on Russian troops who were attempting to establish a position near the Ukrainian border.

Source: SOF press service

Details: The report states that while carrying out special tasks near the border with Russia, a unit of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces came under heavy artillery fire from Russian troops. Under intense shelling, the soldiers were forced to withdraw to a safe zone.

During the manoeuvre, SOF operators detected a group of Russian servicemen attempting to set up a new position.

Thanks to the coordinated and swift actions of the SOF operators, the Russians’ attempt to gain a foothold in the area failed, the special forces concluded.

