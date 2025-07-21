All Sections
Ukrainian president announces appointment of 16 Ukrainian ambassadors

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 21 July 2025, 12:47
Ukrainian president announces appointment of 16 Ukrainian ambassadors
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the appointment of 16 ambassadors of Ukraine to foreign countries on 21 July.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy's social media; presidential decrees 

Details: Zelenskyy said that he held a meeting with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the Presidential Office team on 21 July in the morning.

They finalised the process of selecting candidates and announced the appointment of 16 Ukrainian ambassadors. 

"Personal tasks and performance evaluation criteria have been defined for each ambassador. Today, we will determine the key priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy for the next six months in the format of a meeting with ambassadors," Zelenskyy added.

It is worth noting that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) reappointed Sybiha as the foreign minister, as part of the approval of the new government led by Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Updated: By presidential decrees, the following individuals have been appointed as new ambassadors of Ukraine:

Spain – Yuliia Sokolovska;

Canada – Andrii Plakhotniuk;

Belgium – Yaroslav Melnyk;

Estonia – Volodymyr Boiechko;

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Volodymyr Bachynskyi;

United Arab Emirates and as Ukraine's representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) – Oleksandr Balanutsa;

Mexico – Serhii Pohorieltsev;

Japan –Yurii Lutovinov;

Kenya, as well as UNEP and UN-Habitat – Yurii Tokar;

Kuwait – Maksym Subkh;

Oman – Olha Selykh;

Algeria – Oleksandr Voronin;

Cyprus – Serhii Nizhynskyi;

Malaysia – Hennadii Nadolenko;

Angola – Andrii Kasianov;

South Africa – Oleksandr Shcherba.

Background:

  • In June, Sybiha reported that President Zelenskyy had already made certain personnel decisions regarding changes in the leadership of some foreign institutions, which are expected to take place in July.
  • The media recently reported that Zelenskyy had informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, of his intention to dismiss her. 
  • The media outlets also reported that up to 20 new appointments are expected, including in Belgium, Sweden and Canada.

