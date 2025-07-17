All Sections
Ukrainian parliament reappoints Sybiha as foreign minister

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 17 July 2025, 15:57
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Facebook

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) reappointed Andrii Sybiha as minister of foreign affairs on Thursday 17 July as part of the approval of the new government led by Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Source: MP Oleksii Honcharenko, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The appointment of the new government was voted on as a package, but the candidates for foreign and defence ministers were considered separately, as they are submitted to parliament by the president.

As a result, 271 MPs voted in favour of reappointing Sybiha as foreign minister.

Background: 

  • Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s former trade representative, was officially nominated to take over as deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, a position previously held by Olha Stefanishyna.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had signed a decree appointing Stefanishyna as special envoy of the president of Ukraine for cooperation with the United States of America.

