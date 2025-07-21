Germany and UK to provide Ukraine with 220,000 Gepard shells and to finance drones

The United Kingdom and Germany have launched a joint project to provide Ukraine with 220,000 shells for the German Gepard anti-aircraft system, and both countries will finance the supply of modern drones to the battlefield.

Source: UK and German Defence Ministers John Healey and Boris Pistorius at the beginning of the 29th meeting of the Ukrainian Defence Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein format, which is taking place online on Monday 21 July, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: Ukraine will receive modern drones and shells for the Gepard anti-aircraft system from Germany and the UK.

"On defence, on air defence, Boris and I have agreed to partner in providing critical air defence missiles to Ukraine," John Healey announced the joint project.

"In addition, we will, together with our British friends, provide 220,000 rounds of 35mm ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft gun system at short notice, financed by Germany," Boris Pistorius elaborated.

Pistorius says that in order to protect the skies over Ukraine, the allies "have to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their offensive efforts to weaken Russia's aerial warfare capabilities."

"That is why we are financing the comprehensive procurement of long-range UAVs from Ukrainian production. These systems are already proving their value on the battlefield. They are destroying Russian aircraft, drones and missiles on the ground well before they can pose a threat to Ukraine, its urban centres or infrastructure," Pistorius said.

"The first systems financed by Germany will be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces within the next few days and will be ready for immediate use," he added.

John Healey also said that the UK has already allocated £700 million this year for "artillery shells, long-range rockets and defence missiles, with £150 million of that support delivered in the last two months."

Also, since March 2025, the UK has supplied almost 50,000 drones to Ukraine.

"And finally, as part of a comprehensive NATO assistance package, the UK will provide an additional £40 million," Healey said.

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, on 21 July, 52 countries participated in the Ramstein meeting which launched a 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose "very severe" sanctions against Russia if it did not agree to a ceasefire by 2 September, i.e. 50 days after the announcement of the sale of state-of-the-art NATO weapons to Ukraine.

In July, US representatives joined the meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing for the first time.

