Ukraine's 50-Day arming campaign: new Ramstein brings 52 countries together online

Fifty-two countries are taking part in the 29th meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's defence which is being held online on 21 July under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom and Germany.

Source: UK Defence Secretary John Healey in his opening remarks at the Ramstein meeting, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Quote: "My name is John Healey, I'm UK Defence Secretary, I co-chair and convene this UDCG now with Boris Pistorius, and today we have 52 allies and partners on this call, a testament to the inspiration the Ukrainian people provide us in their fight for freedom and in their fight for the security of all free nations."

Details: The minister recalled that last week, US President Donald Trump announced a new plan for a "large-scale NATO weapons transfer" to Ukraine and promised to get them to the battlefield quickly.

"The UK backs this policy, we will play our full part in its success," the UK Defence Secretary said.

He added that "to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself, President Trump also started the clock on a 50-day deadline for Putin to agree to peace or to face crippling economic sanctions."

"And as members of this UDCG, we need to step up in turn to the 50-day drive to arm Ukraine on the battlefield and to help push Putin to the negotiating table," Healey said.

Background:

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose "very severe" sanctions against Russia if it did not agree to a ceasefire by 2 September, i.e. 50 days after the announcement of the sale of state-of-the-art NATO weapons to Ukraine.

In July, US representatives joined the meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing for the first time.

