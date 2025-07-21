Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast: 13 people injured, including child

Russian forces conducted a drone strike on the Putyvl hromada in Sumy Oblast on 21 July, injuring 13 people, including a five-year-old child. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Putyvl hromada with drones this evening. Early reports indicate that at least four people have been injured, including a five-year-old boy.

They received the necessary medical treatment without hospitalisation. A fire broke out at the scene. Work to deal with the aftermath is ongoing."

Updated: The number of injured in the Russian attacks on the Putyvl hromada later increased to 11.

A 24-year-old man is in a critical condition.

Russian forces also struck the territory of the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy hromada. Early reports indicate that two people have been injured there.

High-rise buildings and non-residential premises were damaged.

