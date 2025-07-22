All Sections
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 July 2025, 07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,090 soldiers killed and wounded and 43 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,044,250 (+1,090) military personnel;
  • 11,038 (+1) tanks;
  • 23,035 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,680 (+43) artillery systems;
  • 1,445 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,199 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 47,437 (+256) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,533 (+18) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 55,953 (+94) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,935 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

