Russia loses 1,090 soldiers over past day

Russian forces have lost 1,090 soldiers killed and wounded and 43 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,044,250 (+1,090) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,038 (+1) tanks;

tanks; 23,035 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 30,680 (+43) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,445 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,199 (+0) air defence systems;

421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

47,437 (+256) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,533 (+18) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

55,953 (+94) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,935 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

