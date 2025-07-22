Russians hit Kramatorsk with a guided bomb, killing child

One child has been killed and five people injured in a Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 21-22 July.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The Russians attacked Kramatorsk with a guided bomb on the night of 21-22 July. The strike hit a high-rise residential building, causing a fire. As of 07:30, one person is known to have died – a 10-year-old boy."

Advertisement:

Details: Medical treatment is being provided to people injured in the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!