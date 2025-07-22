All Sections
Russians hit Kramatorsk with a guided bomb, killing child

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 July 2025, 08:01
Russians hit Kramatorsk with a guided bomb, killing child
Photo from the scene from Facebook KRAMATORSK POST

One child has been killed and five people injured in a Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 21-22 July.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The Russians attacked Kramatorsk with a guided bomb on the night of 21-22 July. The strike hit a high-rise residential building, causing a fire. As of 07:30, one person is known to have died – a 10-year-old boy."

Details: Medical treatment is being provided to people injured in the attack.

Kramatorskattackcasualtieschildren
