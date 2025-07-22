Ukraine repels 80 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and other fronts, 176 clashes recorded – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 176 combat clashes have been recorded across 11 sectors of the front over the past day, with the most severe situation persisting on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders stopped 57 Russian assaults. Russians also attacked on the Lyman front 23 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 attacks. The Russians also launched eight airstrikes, using twelve guided aerial bombs, and carried out 318 artillery attacks, five of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians tried in vain to advance six times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Stroivka, Zapadne and Kutkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, seven attacks by the Russian forces took place yesterday. Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian assaults in the areas of Holubivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai and towards Bohuslavka.

On the Lyman front, 23 combat clashes took place. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka and Torske and towards the settlements of Serebrianka, Serednie, Shandryholove and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks in the areas of Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske and Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians carried out six attacks in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian units 11 times in the areas of Diliivka, Romanivka, Toretsk, Oleksandr-Kalynovy and Novospassky and towards Katerynivka and Pleshchiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, during the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 57 assaults by the Russians near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka and Zvirovo and towards Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Dachny, Myrnohrad and Maiak.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the Russians in the areas of Zirka, Piddubne, Myrne, Shevchenko and Dachne and towards the settlements of Novokhatske, Temyrivka, Oleksandrohrad and Voskresenka.

On the Huliaipole front, there were no combat clashes recorded.

On the Orikhiv front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the area of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian units tried to advance four times but were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment and are actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!