Russia attacks Sumy twice, killing one person and injuring four

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 22 July 2025, 16:47
Russia attacks Sumy twice, killing one person and injuring four
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked civilian and social infrastructure in the city of Sumy twice on 22 July. The attacks killed one person and injured four others.

Source: Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration

Details: The Russians hit a high-rise building with a drone during the first strike, damaging a playground and smashing windows. It is noted that a civilian infrastructure facility was also damaged. Early reports told of two injured people.

Later, Russia struck again, this time near another social infrastructure facility. The blast wave damaged the building. One person was killed. Updated data show that the number of casualties after both attacks has increased to four, and they have been hospitalised.

Sumy City Military Administration stressed that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian facilities in an attempt to intimidate residents of the border town.

