Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has imposed a 60-day detention on Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, an official of the State Bureau of Investigation suspected of connections with Russia, on 22 July.

Details: Radio Liberty notes that the prosecutor and the defence filed a request for a closed session, which the judge granted.

Later, it became known that the court had imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on Mahamedrasulov.

The NABU official said he had expected such a decision. His lawyer, Tetiana Okhrimchuk, said the defence would appeal the decision.

Updated: The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has stated that the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) unit suspected of aiding Russia was placed in custody at the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv.

The measure of restraint was imposed without bail. The term of detention is until 16 September 2025.

Ruslan Mahamedrasulov is the head of one of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who coordinates the Bureau's activities in the frontline Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts from the city of Dnipro.

The Security Service of Ukraine claims that the official "has contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and helps his father, a businessman, to conduct illegal trade with Russia". There have been no public comments or reactions from the suspect so far.

