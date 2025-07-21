Head of NABU detective department detained on suspicion of selling industrial hemp to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Prosecutor General's Office have detained Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's (NABU) interregional detective departments.

Details: The case materials show that this high-ranking official based in Dnipro coordinates the bureau's activities in the frontline oblasts of Ukraine (Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia), while law enforcement officials claim that he maintains contacts with Russia and negotiated with representatives of the Russian economy on the sale of industrial hemp.

In particular, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov acted as an intermediary for the sale of consignments of industrial hemp to the Republic of Dagestan (Russia), the illegal cultivation of which was organised by his father, an entrepreneur, Sentiabr Mahamedrasulov. The investigation believes that he is helping his father to conduct illegal trade with Russia and to harm Ukraine.

It is also stated that the investigation found that a senior NABU official had close contact with Fedir Khrystenko, MP from the banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, who fled the country and is cooperating with Russian secret services and influencing the activities of the NABU.

The SSU said that during the pre-trial investigation, it was also established that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov's father, Sentiabr, has Russian citizenship, but the NABU official did not indicate this fact when applying for access to state secrets, which violated the law.

As for the suspect's mother, Iryna Mahamedrasulova, she lives in Kyiv but receives a pension from the so-called "Donetsk People’s Republic" (DPR), a breakaway unrecognised quasi-state in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, and posts pro-Russian comments on social media, in particular in groups with the Z-symbol. The SSU says it has evidence that in her conversations, she actively supports the Russian war against Ukraine and justifies Russian war crimes.

The SSU is currently checking information about Ruslan Mahamedrasulov's contacts with Russian secret services and the transfer of secret information to them, including information about investigations.

Quote from Prosecutor General's Office: "While documenting the illegal activities of the NABU official, it was found that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov was supposed to be stationed in Dnipro and responsible for work in the frontline oblasts. Instead, he spent almost all his time in Kyiv and recently spent several weeks on holiday in the Canary Islands (Tenerife)."

On 21 July, it was reported that about 80 searches were underway in various oblasts of Ukraine as the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted a special operation to "neutralise Russian influence on NABU".

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau noted that the investigative actions were being carried out without court warrants.

